9 Analysts Assess Zions Bancorp: What You Need To Know

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.56, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 8.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Zions Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $40.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Announces Hold $52.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $53.00 $63.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $65.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $58.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $55.00 $58.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zions Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zions Bancorp's Background

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Financial Milestones: Zions Bancorp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

