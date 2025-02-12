9 Analysts Assess Upstart Hldgs: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 2 1 Last 30D 2 1 1 1 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.11, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 48.95% increase from the previous average price target of $52.44.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Upstart Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $15.00 $13.50 Nat Schindler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $39.00 $33.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $49.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $79.00 $57.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $100.00 - Simon Clinch Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $95.00 $37.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $57.00 $45.00

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Upstart Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.5% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.17%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

