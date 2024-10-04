9 Analysts Assess Surgery Partners: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Surgery Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has decreased by 0.51% from the previous average price target of $44.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Surgery Partners among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $49.00 $49.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Surgery Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Surgery Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Surgery Partners's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Surgery Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Surgery Partners Better

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company with an integrated outpatient delivery model focused on providing quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Financial Insights: Surgery Partners

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Surgery Partners's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.16% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgery Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, Surgery Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

