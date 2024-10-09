9 Analysts Assess Shift4 Payments: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.11, along with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Marking an increase of 10.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.86.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Shift4 Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Coffey Barclays Announces Overweight $120.00 - Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $109.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $75.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $97.00 $97.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $66.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

A Deep Dive into Shift4 Payments's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Shift4 Payments's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.83% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

