9 Analysts Assess Phillips 66: What You Need To Know

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Phillips 66, revealing an average target of $134.56, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. Highlighting a 4.72% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $141.22.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Phillips 66 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $149.00|$162.00 | |Connor Lynagh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $122.00|$140.00 | |Paul Cheng |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $133.00|$136.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $106.00|$135.00 | |Justin Jenkins |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $140.00|$150.00 | |Nitin Kumar |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $132.00|$140.00 | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Maintains |Neutral | $132.00|$132.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $135.00|$115.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $162.00|$161.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Phillips 66's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phillips 66 analyst ratings.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Key Indicators: Phillips 66's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.98% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PSX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.