9 Analysts Assess PACCAR: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PACCAR, revealing an average target of $118.17, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. A 0.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $118.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PACCAR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Announces Neutral $108.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $127.00 $129.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $125.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $113.00 $112.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $110.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $115.00 $125.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Buy $121.50 $116.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $122.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PACCAR. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PACCAR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PACCAR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PACCAR's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into PACCAR's Background

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt (primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia), and DAF trucks (sold in Europe and South America). The company's trucks are sold through more than 2,300 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands roughly 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 17% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

PACCAR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: PACCAR's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: PACCAR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

