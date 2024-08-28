9 Analysts Assess Merit Medical Systems: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Merit Medical Systems, revealing an average target of $100.56, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.13% increase from the previous average price target of $94.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Merit Medical Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $92.00 $87.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $97.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $93.00 $85.00 David Rescott Baird Announces Outperform $96.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Merit Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Merit Medical Systems analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Financial Milestones: Merit Medical Systems's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Merit Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMSI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.