9 Analysts Assess Lucid Gr: What You Need To Know

Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lucid Gr, presenting an average target of $3.67, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lucid Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lucid Gr. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lucid Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lucid Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lucid Gr

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Financial Insights: Lucid Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lucid Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.95% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lucid Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -393.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

