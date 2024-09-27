9 Analysts Assess First Interstate BancSys: What You Need To Know

Ratings for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.78, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.47% from the previous average price target of $30.22.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Interstate BancSys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $29.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $31.00 $29.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $34.00 $27.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $25.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $36.00 $32.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Interstate BancSys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Interstate BancSys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Interstate BancSys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Interstate BancSys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Interstate BancSys

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. It generates majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

Breaking Down First Interstate BancSys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, First Interstate BancSys faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.93% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Interstate BancSys's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Interstate BancSys's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

