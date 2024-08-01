9 Analysts Assess Equitable Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.78, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.51% from the previous average price target of $42.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equitable Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $44.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $53.00 $41.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $44.00 $43.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $36.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $43.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Equitable Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equitable Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equitable Hldgs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Equitable Hldgs

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, the Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, the Investment Management and Research segment consists of diversified investment management, research, and related services, and the Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equitable Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equitable Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 57.4% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 145.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equitable Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 67.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.