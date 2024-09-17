9 Analysts Assess DoubleVerify Hldgs: What You Need To Know

DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $27.78, with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.72% lower than the prior average price target of $29.78.

The perception of DoubleVerify Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoubleVerify Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

DoubleVerify Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoubleVerify Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.56% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

