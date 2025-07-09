9 Analysts Assess Chord Energy: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $143.11, a high estimate of $183.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.38% lower than the prior average price target of $149.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chord Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $159.00 $161.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $142.00 $158.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $114.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $150.00 $154.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $114.00 $125.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $183.00 $184.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $158.00 $166.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Chord Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Financial Insights: Chord Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

