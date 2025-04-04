9 Analysts Assess Brunswick: What You Need To Know

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Brunswick, revealing an average target of $75.11, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. A decline of 13.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Brunswick by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $56.00 $90.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $64.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $92.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Buy $85.00 $91.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $60.00 $80.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $78.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $86.00 $95.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brunswick. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Brunswick's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Brunswick's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Brunswick Better

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used-boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Brunswick's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Brunswick faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.2% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.33, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

