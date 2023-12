9 Affordable Housing Hot Spots in the Most Expensive US Metros

There’s some good news for buyers looking for deals in the current housing market. Some of the most expensive metropolitan areas in the United States have pockets of affordable real estate nestled deep within them.

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To determine which metropolitan areas have affordable neighborhoods, the data team at Realtor.com reviewed home listing data for the month of September. They compared the median price per square foot and year-over-year appreciation for homes located in larger metros and ranked each ZIP code to determine where buyers could find the biggest savings.

Ranked from least to highest discount relative to its metropolitan area, check out these nine affordable housing pockets across expensive metropolitan areas.

9. Eatonville, Washington

Discount relative to metro: -22.1%

Metro: Seattle, Washington

Median home list price: $732,500

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 19.7%

Metro’s median home list price: $799,000

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

8. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Discount relative to metro: -24.7%

Metro: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median home list price: $395,000

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 19.2%

Metro’s median home list price: $911,950

7. Ladson, South Carolina

Discount relative to metro: -25.8%

Metro: Charleston, South Carolina

Median home list price: $339,400

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 14.6%

Metro’s median home list price: $525,000

Metro’s year-over-year change in price per square foot: 6.2%

6. Roxboro, North Carolina

Discount relative to metro: -28.8%

Metro: Durham, North Carolina

Median home list price: $312,400

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 31.9%

Metro’s median home list price: $499,000

5. Homestead, Florida

Discount relative to metro: -35.6

Metro: Miami, Florida

Median home list price: $399,000

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 13.5%

Metro’s median home list price: $599,000

4. Newton, Iowa

Discount relative to metro: -39.2%

Metro: Des Moines, Iowa

Median home list price: $225,950

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 9.2%

Metro’s median home list price: $369,900

3. Rochester, New Hampshire

Discount relative to metro: -39.4%

Metro: Boston, Massachusetts

Median home list price: $474,000

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 21.3%

Metro’s median home list price: $849,000

2. Vernon, New Jersey

Discount relative to metro: -43.7%

Metro: New York, New York

Median home list price in September: $245,500

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 40.7%

Metro’s median home list price in September: $719,000

1. Brentwood, California

Discount relative to metro: -47.2%

Metro: San Francisco, California

Median home list price: $899,000

Year-over-year change in price per square foot: 6.8%

Metro’s median home list price: $1,095,000

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Affordable Housing Hot Spots in the Most Expensive US Metros

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.