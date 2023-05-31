8x8 Names Samuel Wilson CEO

(RTTNews) - 8x8, Inc. (EGHT), an integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed interim CEO and CFO Samuel Wilson as CEO, effective May 26.

Wilson has previously served as chief customer officer and managing director of EMEA, and senior vice president with responsibilities for e-commerce, global small business, and U.S. mid-market.

The company said it expects to expand its integrated Contact Center and Unified Communications XCaaS platform, invest in innovative technology partners, and provide communications experiences globally.

In the regular trading session on Tuesday, the stock closed at $4.08, down $0.04 or 0.97%. However, during the pre-market trading, the stock is currently trading at $4, down $0.08 or 1.96%.

