8x8 Launches 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem

July 13, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - 8x8, Inc. (EGHT) a cloud communications platform provider, on Thursday announced the launch of its new 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem will allow organizations to enhance customer experience by embedding cutting-edge technologies, such as AI to enhance business intelligence, insights, and analytics.

Built on the 8x8 XCaaS platform open architecture, the new program is set to enable leading technology partners with the solutions they need to provide their own customers with exceptional experiences.

The company stated that its new 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem has been developed to democratize next-generation integrations for organizations of all sizes without requiring complex, custom development, or overpriced overhead cost that has traditionally only been possible for major enterprises.

