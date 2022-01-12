8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Could Be 45% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|2031
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|-US$17.3m
|US$30.5m
|US$54.1m
|US$83.9m
|US$116.6m
|US$149.2m
|US$179.2m
|US$205.5m
|US$227.8m
|US$246.5m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x4
|Est @ 77.62%
|Est @ 54.92%
|Est @ 39.04%
|Est @ 27.91%
|Est @ 20.13%
|Est @ 14.68%
|Est @ 10.86%
|Est @ 8.19%
|Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%
|-US$16.2
|US$26.8
|US$44.6
|US$64.8
|US$84.4
|US$101
|US$114
|US$122
|US$127
|US$129
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$798m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$247m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.0%) = US$5.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= US$2.8b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$3.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$17.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.NYSE:EGHT Discounted Cash Flow January 12th 2022
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at 8x8 as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.079. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For 8x8, we've put together three relevant elements you should look at:
- Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with 8x8 .
- Future Earnings: How does EGHT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
- Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryEGHT
Latest Companies Videos
Explore Public CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)
- What Is International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) Share Price Doing?
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SPCE)) market cap declines to US$3.5b but insiders who sold US$213m stock were able to hedge their losses
- Is Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Popular Amongst Insiders?