8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$23.37 Price Target

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) last week reported its latest third-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The business exceeded revenue expectations with sales of US$157m coming in 2.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory losses were US$0.38 a share, in line with what the analysts predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:EGHT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering 8x8 are now predicting revenues of US$709.6m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a decent 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.43. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$710.3m and losses of US$1.28 per share in 2023. While next year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 14% to US$23.37, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values 8x8 at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that 8x8's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 19% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like 8x8 is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at 8x8. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of 8x8's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple 8x8 analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that 8x8 is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

