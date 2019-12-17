8x8 (EGHT) Surges: Stock Moves 7.2% Higher

8x8, Inc. EGHT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 11.1% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

8x8 currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Internet – Software industry may consider Zendesk, Inc. ZEN, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

