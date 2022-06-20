8x8 (EGHT) Stock Jumps 5.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

8x8 EGHT shares soared 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $5.59. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 34.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The company is benefiting from strong demand for its cloud-based communications solutions. 8x8's solutions reduces complexity and costs, improves individual and team productivity as well as performance, and enhances the overall customer experience.

This telecommunications services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $186.54 million, up 25.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For 8x8, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EGHT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

8x8 belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, DoubleVerify Holdings DV, closed the last trading session 3.5% higher at $21.20. Over the past month, DV has returned -6.7%.

For DoubleVerify , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.04. This represents a change of +100% from what the company reported a year ago. DoubleVerify currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

