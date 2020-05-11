8x8 (EGHT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.70, changing hands as high as $19.96 per share. 8x8 Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGHT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.70 per share, with $26.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.