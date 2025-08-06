8x8 (EGHT) Q1 Revenue Rises 2%

Key Points Total revenue (GAAP) was $181.4 million in Q1 fiscal 2026.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.08 in Q1 fiscal 2026.

Cash flow from operations was $11.9 million in Q1 fiscal 2026, marking the eighteenth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow but a notable decline from a year ago.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT), a provider of cloud-based communications and customer engagement solutions, reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on August 5, 2025. The company’s revenue for the period edged above analyst expectations, coming in at $181.4 million compared to the consensus estimate of $180.7 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.08, matching the prior-year period. Cash flow from operations was positive for the eighteenth consecutive quarter, though it declined from the same period last year. The quarter reflected modest top-line growth, continued platform innovation, and ongoing margin pressure as the company transitions away from legacy products and invests in its unified platform strategy.

Metric Q1 fiscal 2026(quarter ended June 30, 2025) Q1 fiscal 2026 Estimate Q1 fiscal 2025(quarter ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.08 $0.10 $0.08 0.0% Revenue (GAAP) $181.4 million $180.7 million $178.1 million 1.8% Service Revenue $176.3 million $172.8 million 2.0% Non-GAAP Operating Profit $16.3 million $20.1 million (18.9%) Adjusted EBITDA $20.7 million $25.8 million (19.8%) Cash Flow from Operations $11.9 million $18.1 million (34.3%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

The company delivers a cloud-based platform for business communications, offering services for voice calls, video meetings, messaging, and contact center operations. Its core product is an integrated, AI-powered Platform for Customer Experience (CX), which brings together Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). CPaaS provides programming tools for customers to build custom communication features.

8x8’s recent focus has been on unifying these services into a single platform to simplify operations and provide better data-driven insights for businesses. The company targets mid-market and enterprise customers who need comprehensive communication solutions. Key success factors include ongoing platform innovation, reducing customer complexity, and expanding its technology partner ecosystem. Investments in artificial intelligence, such as real-time agent guidance and sentiment analysis, are central to its strategy.

Quarterly Performance: Revenue, Margins, and Key Developments

The period marked a return to year-over-year revenue growth, with the revenue figure slightly exceeding analyst expectations. Service revenue, which is the main recurring revenue stream, increased compared to the prior year. Other revenue, tied to non-core offerings, declined and remains a small part of the business.

Profitability metrics came under pressure. Non-GAAP operating profit and adjusted EBITDA both declined from the prior-year period, reflecting continued investment in product development and platform expansion. The company is also managing the final stages of transitioning customers off its legacy Fuze platform, with all migrations expected to be complete by the end of calendar year 2025.

Cash flow from operations was positive for the eighteenth consecutive quarter, but the result was down from the same period last year. The company ended the quarter with $81.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the period, it repaid $15.0 million in term loan principal and repurchased $1.8 million in shares, showing a focus on balance sheet strength and shareholder returns.

Gross margins narrowed compared to the prior year, driven in part by a greater mix of usage-based offerings, which typically have lower profitability. The non-GAAP gross margin for service revenue was 70.6%, and the total non-GAAP gross margin was 67.8%, down from 70.6% a year earlier. Management continues to prioritize investment in go-to-market and product innovation, accepting near-term margin compression as part of its long-term plan.

Product Innovation and Customer Adoption

The company’s integrated Platform for Customer Experience (CX) remains its main area of progress. This platform uses artificial intelligence to help businesses manage customer communications across voice, messaging, and video channels. New features this quarter included Verif8 for secure authentication, expanded Operator Connect for integrating Microsoft Teams voice in 50 countries, and Smart Assist with Conversation Intelligence, which uses real-time AI to guide agents and analyze conversations.

Other innovations included AI-powered chat summarization, more flexible device options, and enhanced integration with customer relationship management (CRM) tools. The platform now supports additional digital channels such as Viber and Facebook Messenger, and offers expanded payment tools like PCI-compliant automated payments.

Multi-product adoption continues to rise, especially among mid-market and enterprise clients. Customers using three or more of the company’s offerings now represent more than half of total subscription revenue, with a 13% year-over-year increase in this group. These customers tend to renew at higher rates, supporting stronger retention and long-term growth potential.

The technology partner ecosystem expanded further, with new integrations for social listening, financial services verification, and device support. The company received several industry awards during the quarter, highlighting its unified approach and appeal to businesses seeking single-vendor solutions.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Areas to Watch

Management provided guidance for the next quarter and the full fiscal year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, it expects total revenue between $175 million and $180 million and service revenue between $170 million and $175 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to remain compressed at 9.0–9.5%. Estimated non-GAAP EPS is $0.06–$0.08, and operating cash flow is forecast at $3–$5 million.

For the full fiscal 2026 year, the company projects total revenue of $706–$720 million and service revenue of $685–$700 million. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be 8.5–9.5%, with diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.28–$0.33. Management noted that these targets assume continued investment in growth and platform adoption, even at the expense of near-term profits. EGHT does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.