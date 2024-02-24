8x8 (EGHT) Price Target Increased by 6.87% to 4.36

The average one-year price target for 8x8 (NasdaqGS:EGHT) has been revised to 4.36 / share. This is an increase of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.71% from the latest reported closing price of 2.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in 8x8. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGHT is 0.09%, an increase of 36.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.81% to 152,382K shares. The put/call ratio of EGHT is 2.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 14,389K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 13,785K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 38.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,969K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,244K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGHT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 6,111K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

8X8 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

8x8, Inc. is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business.

