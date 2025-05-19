8X8 Earnings Results: $EGHT Reports Quarterly Earnings

8X8 ($EGHT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $177,040,000, missing estimates of $181,395,780 by $-4,355,780.

8X8 Insider Trading Activity

8X8 insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 303,827 shares for an estimated $670,948 .

. LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $135,166 .

. KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $14,256 .

. ANDREW F. BURTON sold 1,980 shares for an estimated $6,223

8X8 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of 8X8 stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

8X8 Government Contracts

We have seen $122,175 of award payments to $EGHT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

8X8 Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024

