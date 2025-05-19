8X8 Earnings Results: $EGHT Reports Quarterly Earnings

8X8 ($EGHT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $177,040,000, missing estimates of $181,395,780 by $-4,355,780.
8X8 Insider Trading Activity
8X8 insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 303,827 shares for an estimated $670,948.
- LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $135,166.
- KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $14,256.
- ANDREW F. BURTON sold 1,980 shares for an estimated $6,223
8X8 Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of 8X8 stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 1,480,443 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,960,886
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,462,797 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,925,594
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,455,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,910,406
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,352,184 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,704,368
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 826,416 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,652,832
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 503,874 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,007,748
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 495,585 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $991,170
8X8 Government Contracts
We have seen $122,175 of award payments to $EGHT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VOIP SERVICES: $67,725
- 8X8: $54,450
8X8 Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/18/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.