News & Insights

Stocks

8common’s AGM Results: Key Resolution Not Passed

November 18, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

8common Limited, a provider of financial transaction processing solutions, successfully passed all but one resolution at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The resolution regarding the approval for the future issue of securities under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was not passed. The company’s platforms, including Expense8 and CardHero, continue to serve a substantial user base across major enterprises and government entities.

For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.