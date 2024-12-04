8common Ltd Reports Director’s Stake Change

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

8common Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Adrian Bunter disposed of 275,000 options that were set to expire on November 30, 2024. Following this change, Bunter holds 150,000 ordinary shares and several other options, maintaining a significant stake in the company. This move could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities and changes in corporate governance.

