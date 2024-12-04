News & Insights

Stocks

8common Ltd Reports Director’s Stake Change

December 04, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

8common Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Adrian Bunter disposed of 275,000 options that were set to expire on November 30, 2024. Following this change, Bunter holds 150,000 ordinary shares and several other options, maintaining a significant stake in the company. This move could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities and changes in corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.