8Common Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

8Common Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest as Kah Wui Lim acquired an additional 117,592 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, now holding a total of 27,248,713 shares. This move reflects a marginal increase in Lim’s stake in the company, which could signal confidence in the firm’s future prospects.

