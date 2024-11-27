News & Insights

Stocks

8Common Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

November 27, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

8Common Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest as Kah Wui Lim acquired an additional 117,592 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, now holding a total of 27,248,713 shares. This move reflects a marginal increase in Lim’s stake in the company, which could signal confidence in the firm’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.