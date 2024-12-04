8Common Ltd Director Adjusts Option Holdings

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

8Common Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, John Du Bois, who has disposed of 275,000 options that were set to expire on November 30, 2024. Following this change, Du Bois retains 75,000 options and 378,698 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic shift in his investment portfolio within the company. This development may indicate potential changes in the company’s future strategy or performance expectations.

