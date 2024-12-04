8Common Ltd Director Adjusts Option Holdings

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
8Common Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, John Du Bois, who has disposed of 275,000 options that were set to expire on November 30, 2024. Following this change, Du Bois retains 75,000 options and 378,698 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic shift in his investment portfolio within the company. This development may indicate potential changes in the company’s future strategy or performance expectations.
For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.