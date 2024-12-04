News & Insights

Stocks

8Common Ltd Director Adjusts Option Holdings

December 04, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

8Common Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, John Du Bois, who has disposed of 275,000 options that were set to expire on November 30, 2024. Following this change, Du Bois retains 75,000 options and 378,698 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic shift in his investment portfolio within the company. This development may indicate potential changes in the company’s future strategy or performance expectations.

For further insights into AU:8CO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.