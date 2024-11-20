News & Insights

8common Ltd Affirms Governance and Diversity Commitment

November 20, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

8Common Ltd (AU:8CO) has released an update.

8common Ltd has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, confirming compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company emphasizes its commitment to diversity and transparency in board appointments and evaluations, although it has not set formal gender diversity targets due to its smaller size. Investors may find this governance approach indicative of 8common’s strategic priorities and operational ethos.

