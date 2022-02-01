89%of this EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for EVERTEC, Inc.'s (NYSE:EVTC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EVERTEC

The Executive VP and Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Guillermo Rospigliosi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$964k worth of shares at a price of US$39.43 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$43.64). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 89% of Guillermo Rospigliosi's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Guillermo Rospigliosi.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EVTC Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of EVERTEC shares, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The EVERTEC Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at EVERTEC in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of EVERTEC.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

