US Markets

89Bio's NASH drug succeeds in mid-stage study; shares soar

March 22, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds analyst comment, background on drug

March 22 (Reuters) - Drug developer 89Bio Inc ENTB.O said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for liver disease NASH met the main goals of a small mid-stage study, sending its shares surging nearly 50% in premarket trading.

The drug, pegozafermin, helped reduce liver scarring as measured on two different scales in patients with NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, data showed.

NASH is the fastest-growing cause of liver transplants in developed countries and has no approved treatments. Approved treatments are expected to be a multi-billion dollar market in the United States, with Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO as well as other smaller companies racing to develop the drugs.

"We believe physicians and patients will value pegoza's safety and less frequent dosing, especially in a chronic disease like NASH," SVB Securities analyst Thomas Smith said in a note.

In the trial, the drug helped significantly reduce fibrosis or liver scarring without the worsening of NASH, compared to a placebo. It also helped decrease fibrosis by one stage, without NASH worsening.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL.O in December gained a head-start in the development of a treatment as its experimental drug met the main goals in an eagerly anticipated late-stage study.

89Bio said the data supports advancement to late-stage development.

NASH is a form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, characterized by the organ developing fibrosis or scarring, which can progress to cirrhosis and organ failure.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDGL
ETNB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.