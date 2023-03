March 22 (Reuters) - Drug developer 89Bio Inc ENTB.O said on Wednesday its drug to treat liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) met the main goals of a mid-stage trial.

The company's shares rose nearly 40% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.