89bio Stock Surges 36%

(RTTNews) - 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) shares are trading more than 36 percent on Tuesday morning continuing an uptrend since the company reported positive results from ENTRIGUE Phase 2 trial of Pegozafermin in patients with severe Hypertriglyceridemia. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $6.82, up 36.60 percent from the previous close of $5.00 on a volume of 11,993,039.

