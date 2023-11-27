89bio Reports Positive Topline Data From Extended Phase 2b ENLIVEN Trial Of Pegozafermin

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) announced Monday positive topline data from the blinded extension phase of its Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial evaluating treatment with pegozafermin in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

At week 48, both the 30mg weekly (QW) and 44mg every-two-week (Q2W) dosing schedules of pegozafermin demonstrated statistically significant improvements across key markers of liver health.

The benefits observed at week 48 were consistent with the results observed at week 24, indicating sustained benefits over time.

Patients in ENLIVEN continued in a blinded extension phase for an additional 24 weeks (Extension Phase) past the primary endpoint at week 24 (Main Study), for a total treatment period of 48 weeks.

