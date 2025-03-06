Is 89BIO (ETNB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has 89BIO (ETNB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

89BIO is one of 1012 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. 89BIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETNB's full-year earnings has moved 38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ETNB has returned 10.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. As we can see, 89BIO is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.9%.

For Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, 89BIO is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 510 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.8% so far this year, meaning that ETNB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track 89BIO and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

