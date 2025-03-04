89bio (ETNB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of 89bio Inc (Symbol: ETNB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.46, changing hands as low as $8.43 per share. 89bio Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETNB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.9857 per share, with $13.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.48.

