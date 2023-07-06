89bio (ETNB) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 38.19

The average one-year price target for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been revised to 38.19 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 35.83 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.07% from the latest reported closing price of 19.09 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 46.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETNB is 0.20%, a decrease of 17.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.13% to 74,943K shares. The put/call ratio of ETNB is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ra Capital Management holds 11,417K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,955K shares, representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 70.25% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 3,746K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 72.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 306.16% over the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,175K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 79.19% over the last quarter.
XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,963K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.
Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,800K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 29.29% over the last quarter.
89bio Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.
