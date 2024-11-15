News & Insights

89bio announces new analyses of data from Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial

November 15, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

89bio (ETNB) announced new analyses of data from the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial evaluating pegozafermin in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, MASH, patients with advanced fibrosis. The findings were presented in four poster sessions at The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, AASLD, The Liver Meeting being held in San Diego, California. “We are excited to present additional analyses from our Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial at this year’s Liver Meeting, which reinforce pegozafermin’s potential effectiveness in reversing fibrosis and preventing progression to cirrhosis in patients with advanced MASH,” said Hank Mansbach, Chief Medical Officer of 89bio. “These analyses strengthen our confidence in the design of our Phase 3 trials for both cirrhotic and non-cirrhotic MASH, and we look forward to building on this momentum as we advance these trials.”

