89bio: An Attractive Investment Bet

89bio Inc. posted better-than-expected top-line results for its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of pegozafermin for severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

The company’s Director purchased 2,816,900 shares worth $10 million.

89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for treating patients with severe liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s drug pegozafermin is currently undergoing two clinical trials, one for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the second for severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). In layman's terms, the company is conducting a clinical trial to treat severe fatty liver disease and a high level of fatty molecules in the blood (hypertriglyceridemia).

Pegozafermin is engineered through the FGF21 pathway, which is the best therapeutic agent and has superior molecule-binding abilities. The FGF gene possesses cell survival abilities and may participate in liver conditions.

ENTRIGUE Pegozafermin's positive Phase 2 trial provides hope

For SHTG track proof of study, ENTRIGUE, Pegozafermin has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in triglycerides and hepatic fat in patients. The results have surpassed expectations, and the company is now expected to initiate a Phase 3 study by the first half of 2023.

The drug’s tolerance profile is also encouraging. Pegozafermin has fewer cases of diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and no apparent tremor signal.

Positive ENTRIGUE results should create a significant market opportunity for the company. Many physicians have indicated a need for a drug that could address the need to have metabolic co-morbidities while providing liver fat benefits. If ETNB is successful in its Phase 3 trials, it will become an essential drug for treating cardio-metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s stock price will skyrocket.

Analysts estimate a 70% probability of success in the Phase 3 trial, given a positive Phase 2 result.

ETNB remains on schedule for its ENLIVEN Phase 2 trial

For the NASH track trial, ENLIVEN, the company is enrolling 200 patients for the study by the end of Q3 2022. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pegozafermin given weekly or bi-weekly to patients with fibrosis stage F2–F3 NASH or NAS >= 4.

The company has adopted a three-panel consensus read for biopsies to produce the most accurate analysis. The focus will remain on the patients given higher dosages of medicines.

Management hopes to release top-line results from the study by the first quarter of 2023. A favorable phase 2 trial of ENTRIGUE lends confidence to the company’s probable success with the ENLIVEN trial.

Maintains adequate cash to support growth plans

As of March 31, 2022, 89bio had cash and cash equivalents of $126.1 million. Based on current projections, management believes it has sufficient funds to carry out its planned operations through the second half of 2023.

In July 2022, 89bio raised $94.5 million worth of common stock. Management intends to use the proceeds to fund its ongoing clinical activities and development of pegozafermin and other general corporate purposes, including general working capital and operating expenses.

Given the current high interest rate environment, raising debt funds would have been costlier. Hence, the company’s move to raise funds using equity is prudent.

Increased insider and institutional activity

RA Capital Management, LLC, one of the firm's directors, purchased 2.8 million shares for $10 million between July 1, 2022, and July 7, 2022. The move portends a positive outlook on the stock and provides confidence about the company’s prospects. Overall, insiders held 12.2% of the outstanding float over the last 90 days.

Institutional activity in the stock has also picked up in July. Two investors, Biotechnology Value Fund LP and Great Point Partners LLC have purchased a 10% stake (or 3.9 million shares) and a 5.3% stake (or 2.1 million shares) in the company, respectively.

Overall positive sentiment is also reflected by the put-call ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Take

Turning to Wall Street, ETNB has a unanimous r by all the nine analysts covering the stock. The average 12-month target price is $26.63 with a high forecast of $32.00 and a low forecast of $14.00. Even if I consider an average low forecast price of $14.00 for the stock, it still reflects upside potential of 324.2% from the current price.

Concluding remarks

89Bio appears to have a promising growth story. While the company has not started to generate revenues, uncertainty remains with respect to the outcome of its clinical trials. There is a 70% likelihood that it will be able to complete Phase 3 trails. With its drug being able to successfully clear Phase 2 clinical trials, hopes are also high for its ENLIVEN NASH track trial. A stepped up investment from insiders lends optimism. This penny stock can be considered in a portfolio from a long-term perspective.

By Sakshi Agarwalla for Fintel.

