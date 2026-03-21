This $8.9 Million Buy Targets a Stock Down 68% With $322 Million in Cash

Key Points

DAFNA Capital Management bought 720,000 shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $8.92 million, based on average prices in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the position rose by $7.25 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price changes during the period.

Post-trade, the fund held 955,235 shares valued at $10.78 million, accounting for 2.51% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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DAFNA Capital Management reported a buy of 720,000 shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $8.92 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, DAFNA Capital Management increased its position in Biohaven by 720,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of this trade was $8.92 million, based on quarterly average pricing. The stake’s total value at quarter-end was $10.78 million, up $7.25 million from the previous period, a change reflecting both the additional shares and movements in the stock’s price.

What else to know

DAFNA’s Biohaven position now represents 2.51% of its reportable U.S. equity assets after this buy.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:RVMD: $48.15 million (11.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:XBI: $41.03 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:STXS: $31.47 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:ATRC: $23.63 million (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CYTK: $23.57 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, Biohaven shares were priced at $8.93, down a staggering 68% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $8.93 Market Capitalization $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) ($738.8 million)

Company snapshot

Biohaven develops clinical-stage therapies targeting neurological and immunoscience diseases, with no commercialized products or revenue as of the latest reporting period.

The firm operates a research-driven business model, generating value through the advancement of its proprietary pipeline toward regulatory approval, and potential future commercialization or partnerships.

Its primary customers are expected to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating neurological and immune-related conditions once products reach the market.

Biohaven is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies for neurological and immunoscience disorders. The company leverages its scientific expertise to advance a pipeline of clinical-stage assets, aiming to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes. With a strategic emphasis on innovation and potential market disruption, Biohaven seeks to establish a competitive edge through differentiated science and targeted indications.

What this transaction means for investors

This is the kind of move that only makes sense if you believe the story is about what happens next, not what just happened. Biohaven’s stock is down nearly 70% over the past year, but the underlying company has quietly reshaped itself around a much tighter set of priorities.



That comes as management makes important moves, cutting spending, narrowing its focus to three late-stage programs, and pushing toward a cluster of meaningful readouts this year, including epilepsy, immunology, and obesity. That shift matters more than the headline losses. The company still posted a net loss of roughly $739 million last year, but that number reflects a business in transition rather than one standing still.



And of course, liquidity also buys time. With about $322 million in cash at year-end and additional capital raised after, the runway looks more stable than the share price implies. Ultimately, in the context of a portfolio already loaded with higher-conviction biotech names, this position reads like optionality. It is not a core bet, but a calculated swing at asymmetric upside if even one of those late-stage programs delivers.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.