888 says William Hill's top execs to step down after deal closing

July 1 (Reuters) - 888 888.L said on Friday that William Hill Chief Executive Ulrik Bengtsson and Finance Director Eric Hageman would leave the gambling firm at the close of its deal with the British bookmaker to sell its non-U.S. business.

In September, 888 said it would buy William Hill's business outside of the United States from Ceaser Entertainment for 2.2 billion pounds.

888 said its CEO Itai Pazner and CFO Yariv Dafna will lead the non-U.S. business of William Hill, giving the British gambling firm access to 2 million active customers.

The company also said it expects pretax cost savings from the deal of at least 100 million pounds ($120 million) to be "fully delivered" by 2025.

($1 = 0.8295 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

