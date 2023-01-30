888 says CEO to step down, VIP activities in some markets to be suspended

January 30, 2023 — 02:33 am EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings' 888.L Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner will step down immediately, the company said on Monday, adding that it will suspend VIP activities in some markets pending an internal investigation.

The Group's Non-Executive Chair Jonathan Mendelsohn will takeover as executive chair on an interim basis while the board searches for a permanent CEO.

