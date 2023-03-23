888 Holdings: FY22 Results Inline With Trading Update; Confident Of Market View For FY23 Adj. EBITDA

(RTTNews) - 888 Holdings Plc (888.L), an owner of gambling brands and websites, Thursday confirmed that its 2022 results are consistent with the post-close trading update provided in January. Furthermore, the Board confirmed that it is confident with current market expectations for adjusted EBITDA for FY23.

As announced earlier, pro forma fiscal 2022 revenue was 1.85 billion pounds. The company expects adjusted EBITDA, on a proforma basis, of around 310 million pounds.

The company in January had said that its outlook for 2023 remains unchanged, with revenues expected to be lower by a low single digit percentage, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20 percent.

888 Holdings also said then that there was no change in the 2025 targets of at least 2 billion pounds of revenue, an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 23 percent and more than 35 pence adjusted EPS. 888 will announce its full -year 2022 results, together with a trading update for the first quarter of 2023 on April 14.

