888 Confirms In Talks With Caesars Over Acquisition Of William Hill's International Business

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Responding to press speculation, 888 Holdings Plc. (888.L) confirmed Tuesday that it is in advanced discussions with Caesars Entertainment Inc. regarding a possible acquisition of the international (non-US) business of William Hill.

However, 888 Holdings noted that there can be no certainty that these advanced discussions will result in a transaction.

In April, Caesars Entertainment completed its acquisition of William Hill for approximately $4.0 billion.

