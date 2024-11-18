8×8 Strengthens Board with New Director Appointment

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

An announcement from 8X8 ( (EGHT) ) is now available.

8×8, Inc. has appointed John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able, to its Board of Directors, bringing extensive leadership experience in the SaaS industry. Pagliuca’s expertise in driving revenue and business growth is expected to be a valuable asset to 8×8, which focuses on enhancing customer experience through integrated communication solutions. With this appointment, 8×8 aims to strengthen its board as it continues to innovate and expand in the business communications market.

