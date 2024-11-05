8×8 price target raised to $2.50 from $2 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams raised the firm’s price target on 8×8 (EGHT) to $2.50 from $2 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q2 report. The firm says this was a “steadier quarter” for 8×8.
