8×8 price target raised to $2.50 from $2 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams raised the firm’s price target on 8×8 (EGHT) to $2.50 from $2 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q2 report. The firm says this was a “steadier quarter” for 8×8.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EGHT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.