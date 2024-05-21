88 Energy Limited Issues New Employee Incentives

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 87,475,000 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with an issue date of May 21, 2024. These securities are unquoted and subject to a transfer restriction, meaning they will not be traded on the ASX until this restriction is lifted.

