News & Insights

Stocks

88 Energy Identifies Promising Structures in Namibia

October 30, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has completed the 2D seismic processing over its Petroleum Exploration Licence 93 in Namibia’s Owambo Basin, revealing significant structures that could indicate promising drilling opportunities. The data, processed with high-quality parameters, is set to undergo interpretation alongside joint venture partner Monitor Exploration Limited, aiming to estimate a substantial prospective resource. This development underscores PEL 93’s potential as a project of material scale, offering new exploration opportunities.

For further insights into AU:88E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.