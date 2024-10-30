88 Energy Identifies Promising Structures in Namibia

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has completed the 2D seismic processing over its Petroleum Exploration Licence 93 in Namibia’s Owambo Basin, revealing significant structures that could indicate promising drilling opportunities. The data, processed with high-quality parameters, is set to undergo interpretation alongside joint venture partner Monitor Exploration Limited, aiming to estimate a substantial prospective resource. This development underscores PEL 93’s potential as a project of material scale, offering new exploration opportunities.

