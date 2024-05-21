88 Energy Director’s Shareholding Altered

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited’s director, Ashley Gilbert, has experienced a change in interest with the acquisition of 37,875,000 performance rights and the lapse of 5,040,000 unvested performance rights. These performance rights are part of a compensation package for the director’s ongoing commitment to the company, which was approved by shareholders. Following these changes, Gilbert now holds a total of 82,998,333 performance rights subject to vesting conditions.

