88 Energy Awards Performance Rights to Key Staff

May 22, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has issued 87,475,000 Performance Rights under its employee incentive scheme, with Managing Director Ashley Gilbert receiving 37,875,000 of these rights, bringing his total to 116,098,333, subject to vesting conditions. The issuance follows shareholder approval at a general meeting and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders.

