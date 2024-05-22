88 Energy Awards Performance Rights to Key Staff

88 Energy Limited (AU:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has issued 87,475,000 Performance Rights under its employee incentive scheme, with Managing Director Ashley Gilbert receiving 37,875,000 of these rights, bringing his total to 116,098,333, subject to vesting conditions. The issuance follows shareholder approval at a general meeting and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:88E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.